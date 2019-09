MARION, Va. (WJHL) – One local police department is taking this month to ensure people never forget about September 11, 2001.

The Marion Police Department posted photos to their Facebook pages, saying they will be displaying their 9/11 commemorative cruiser for the month of September.

During the month of September we will be displaying our 9/11 commemorative cruiser throughout Marion. We’re hoping when you see it, you will stop and share your story. Remember with us. #Honor911 #NeverForget Posted by Marion Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

The post says they hope people will stop and share their stories with them as everyone remembers together.