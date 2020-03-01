Many gather for prayer vigil in Abingdon, VA for Evelyn Boswell

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL)- Several dozen people came out to Abingdon’s Lois H. Humphrey’s Park on Sunday for a prayer vigil for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Niki Stevenson organized the vigil because she said she felt compelled to as a mother of a young toddler herself.

“It hits close to home because I have such a young child close to Evelyns age. I can remember like it was yesterday when he was 15 months old. I feel like it’s just right in my backyard and I think that’s why I felt so compelled to pray,” said Stevenson.

Several people from the community gave their thought on the case during the vigil.

“How you let a child get away I don’t understand. How could you let a little one, so little, disappear out of sight and be gone that long it’s just unreal. It’s scary,” said Sherry Taylor.

As a caregiver and mother herself, Taylor said she couldn’t imagine the thought of one of her children missing.

“When somebody does something to a child, if you’ve been a mother it really hurts. If something happens to one, it happens to all God’s children.”

The TBI saying that they’ve reached almost 800 tips but still no confirmed sighting of Evelyn Boswell.

Previous story: TBI: Tip count reaches 798, still no confirmed sighting of Evelyn Boswell

“I think we’re all deeply concerned or worried that the outcome is not going to be good,” said Taylor.

Stevenson, though, said she’s not giving up hope.

“I know I’m not alone in praying for little Evelyn every night before I go to bed and every morning when I wake up, and before I check the news,” she said.

We will continue to update you on air and online as the search for Evelyn Boswell continues.

If you have any information that could help investigators call 911 or 1.800.TBI.FIND.