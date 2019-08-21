Manna Bagel Bakery & Cafe closing its doors for good August 23

BRISTOL, Tenn (WJHL) — A popular downtown Bristol, Tennessee business has announced it will close its doors.

Brenda Borsch, owner of Manna Bagel Bakery & Cafe confirmed to News Channel 11 that the business will close on Friday.

Currently, Borsch is under negotiations with another individual to purchase the business, although details of those negotiations are still pending.

❤️This Friday (August 23,2019) will be the last day of operation for “The Manna Bagel Bakery & Cafe”. We are sorry for… Posted by The Manna Bagel Bakery & Cafe on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The longtime bagel shop serves a variety of bagels, sandwiches and other items.

Borsch said she has had three wonderful years serving the city of Bristol and says it is time to hand the torch down to someone else.