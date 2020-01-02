Manhunt underway for suspect who escaped Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office

YANCEY, N.C. (WJHL)- A manhunt is underway for a suspect believed to be in North Carolina after escaping from the Tri-Cities.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released but the picture above is who police are searching for.

There are several warrants out for his arrest.

Officials say he fled from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office yesterday and may now be in Yancey County, N.C. which is about an hour away.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook to anyone living in the 19-W area near the TN state line to lock their cars and homes.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.