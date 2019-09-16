Man who sent MECC into lockdown in March pleads guilty to weapons offenses

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The man who was arrested following a two-hour manhunt and the lockdown of Mountain Empire Community College back in March pleaded guilty in court Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Suspect that caused MECC lockdown has been captured

A release from Commonwealth Attorney C.H. “Chuck” Slemp says David Dewayne Scott, 44, of Big Stone Gap, entered a guilty plea Monday to all counts of an indictment against him in the Wise County Circuit Court.

The release says Scott admitted guilt to the following weapons charges:

Possession of a Weapon by a Violent Felon

Stealing a Firearm

Brandishing a Weapon

Recklessly Handling a Gun

Discharging the Firearm in an Occupied Dwelling

Scott also pled guilty to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

A judge will decide Scott’s sentence after listening to testimony from witnesses and the defendant.

Scott’s charges stem from an incident on March 30, when he stole a firearm from a parked vehicle in Big Stone Gap.

Scott pointed the gun at his sister and then shot through a window at a home before fleeing into a wooded area near the Mountain Empire Community College campus.

Scott was pursued by members of the Big Stone Gap Police Department, campus police and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on campus after his presence caused the school to temporarily close, evacuate and go into lockdown.

Scott admitted later that he had been under the influence of drugs.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Dan Fast and Sarah Childress.

Scott’s sentencing hearing is set for January 7, 2020. He faces up to 39 years behind bars as a total maximum punishment.