Bristol, Va., man suspected in armed robbery last month arrested, police say

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia, police say a man suspected in an armed robbery last month has been arrested after a weekslong manhunt.

Officers with the Bristol, Virginia, Police Department arrested 31-year-old Bobby Lawhorne on Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery reported last month.

On Sept. 21, Bristol police responded to reports of an armed robbery. A man, believed to be Lawhorne, robbed another person with a machete-style knife, taking a wallet and firearms from the victim, according to a press release from the department.

Authorities reported that they searched several addresses for Lawhorne, but those searches turned up empty until this week. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities learned that Lawhorne was staying at Eastridge Apartments, 837 Portsmouth Ave., the release said.

On Wednesday, BVA and U.S. Marshals watched Lawhorne leave the residence in a vehicle with two women inside and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Investigators found a sawed-off .22 rifle, a BB gun that resembled a real gun, multiple knives and counterfeit money in his possession.

Courtesy: Bristol, Virginia, Police Department

Officers also arrested one of the women in the truck, 30-year-old Katherine Fugate, on drug charges after officers found a “sizeable” amount of methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and various pills on her.

Lawhorne was served on warrants for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and also received an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon and felony posession of counterfeit money.

Fugate was charged with pssession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I drug.

The pair are being held at the Bristol Virginia City Jail without bond.