WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A man was transported to an area hospital Monday night after an alleged home invasion.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, officers received a report of a shooting on Route 75 at 9:48 p.m.

“We had a report of a shooting.,” said Andis. “A guy got shot on route 75 earlier tonight and the officers arrived, and rescue arrived on scene and what happened was they were transporting him and stopped there to get some help and they responded, and then we ended up coming on out here on Parks Mill road where the actual shooting occurred.”

Andis confirmed to News Channel 11 the person who was shot is believed to have broken into a home by knocking out one of the small windows in the back door. The suspect was then shot by occupants in the home.

“Current investigation is preliminary right now. It was a home invasion type deal,” said Andis.

Sheriff Andis says it looked like the suspect was shot a couple of times, but was unsure of how many times the suspect was shot.

The suspect was transported to the Bristol Emergency Medical Center.

No further details can be released at this time.

This is a developing story.