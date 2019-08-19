Man killed in shooting at Spartanburg Lowe’s store

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say one man was fatally shot during an argument outside a Spartanburg store.

Officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on East Blackstock Road.

Spartanburg Police Department said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

The coroner said the shooting victim died from his injuries later Sunday afternoon at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The victim is identified as Randall Belk, 54, of Roebuck.

Witnesses told police that Belk was shot during an argument with another man.

“It appears the two men were acquaintances and knew each other prior to the argument,” Spartanburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police say they interviewed the man who shot Belk.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released.