NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 31: Fast moving water flows down the course at the 2009 European Canoe Slalom Championships at The National Water Sports Centre on May 30, 2009 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee man died when his canoe capsized on an Alabama river.

News outlets report that the accident occurred Friday evening near Scottsboro on the Tennessee River.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 51-year-old Gregory Lawson from Hixon, Tennessee was killed when the canoe capsized.

A woman with Lawson was able to swim to shore for help.

State authorities said Saturday that the incident remains under investigation.