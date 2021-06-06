Man injured in Murfreesboro officer-involved shooting, TBI investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police say the shooting happened on Sunday morning just after 5 a.m. near W. Rutherford Boulevard.

TBI says a man armed a handgun approached two officers in his vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle to W. Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way.

Officers spoke with the man for over 30 minutes while the man kept showing his gun. The situation eventually escalated, causing an officer to fire his weapon. The man was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and no police officers were injured, according to investigators.

The investigation is active and ongoing.