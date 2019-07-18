Man injured by explosive device at Macon County home

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured when an explosive device detonated at a Macon County home early Thursday morning

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Rocky Mound Road in Westmoreland just after midnight.

The Macon County Sheriff said the man was in a building detached from the home when the device exploded and injured his hand.

The man’s girlfriend drove him to a local ambulance base about seven miles away where she said he was hurt while loading shotgun shells, according to Macon County Sheriff Martin Gammons.

Gammons said deputies then went to the home where they found a live pipe bomb in the building in addition to the one that exploded.

He was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment. The extent of his injuries were not immediately released.

The THP’s bomb squad was called in to assist with the investigation.

Officials are obtaining a search warrant for the property and have isolated the active pipe bomb in a safe manner until it can be disposed of properly, according to Gammons.