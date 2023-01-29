ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound.

The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

RPD says details are very limited and no suspects were located at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RPD at 540-344-8500 or text them at 274637, and begin the text with “RoanokePD”.