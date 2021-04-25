BTPD: Man facing charges after altercation involving knife

A Bristol, Virginia, man is now facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a physical altercation early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., an officer with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to Stateline Bar and Grill after receiving a report of an altercation involving a knife.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as 39-year-old Emmanuel Morton, who now faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

On scene, officers found two victims who were both transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Laughlin at 423-989-3647 or email at tjlaughlin@bristoltn.org.