Man facing arson and burglary charges following incident at John Sevier Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- 34-year-old Jacob Michael Ollis is in custody and facing charges of Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Arson following an incident that happened in downtown Johnson City Saturday night.

Johnson City Police officers responded to the John Sevier Center around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers found the door to an apartment had been smashed open.

According to reports, the kitchen oven and stovetop had been turned on high with combustible items placed on the stove and in the oven, causing a fire.

Johnson City Firefighters gained control of the scene before the apartment became ablaze.

According to officers, Ollis was found wandering outside the complex and had been seen on video by officers and was confronted by the complex management inside the apartment during the fire.

Ollis is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Washington County Sessions Court 01/04/2021 at 10:30 am.