LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who attended the Lenoir City High School graduation Friday night died after a gun he was illegally carrying on school property fired accidentally, according to Lenoir City Police Chief Don White.

Christopher Sean Lampkin was shot in his right inner thigh when his gun went off after watching the commencement at the football field, according to a Lenoir City Police Department report obtained by WATE 6 on Monday.

A bullet from a .38 caliber Derringer struck a femoral artery causing significant blood loss. The death has been ruled accidental.

The narrative in the report states that Lampkin and a relative were sitting on steps waiting for their Uber to arrive when Lampkin stood up to put his jacket on. The family member told police that’s when, “… she heard a small ‘pop.’ ”

The report said Lampkin looked down at his leg and said “Hey, I’m bleeding,” then fell to the ground.

CPR was administered at the scene and he was taken to a nearby medical center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

While it’s not clear why the man brought the gun, White stressed that there was no malicious intent.

It is illegal to have a gun on school property. Lenoir City Police continues to investigate the incident.