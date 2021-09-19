Man dead after shooting at SWAT officers at Nashville motel, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Nashville motel.

Metro police say the incident happened at around 7:50 p.m.

A 47-year-old man, identified as Adrian Lamont Cameron, was wanted for questioning in the murder of 50-year-old Josh Evans, whose body was recently recovered from the Cumberland River. Police have determined that Evans had been shot and killed. Cameron was known to possess high-powered guns and officers wanted to question him to see if his weapons had anything to do with Evans’ murder.

Cameron, a convicted felon, also had outstanding probation violation warrants issued for his arrest. SWAT officers arrived and ordered Cameron to surrender over their loudspeakers.

When the door to Cameron’s room opened, a woman came out and was immediately taken to safety by responding SWAT officers. Cameron then came to the door with a high-powered pistol and fired multiple shots, causing SWAT members to return fire, according to investigators.

Cameron died at a hospital Saturday evening.

Police say Cameron’s 16-year-old son, Adrian Cameron Jr., was in the hotel room earlier Saturday and may have left the room armed with weapons. Officers are currently searching for Cameron Jr.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting investigation is handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.