JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man charged with aggravated rape on East Tennessee State University’s campus is due in court today.

It happened back on February 24. The victim told police she was held at knifepoint and sexually assaulted.

Suspect David Creech was arrested and faces multiple charges including, aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Creech entered a not guilty plea back in May.

He is due in court at 9 a.m. this morning.