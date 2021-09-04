Man charged after gunshots fired from balcony of Germantown apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after investigators said he randomly fired gunshots from the balcony of his Germantown apartment early Friday morning.
Metro police arrived around 3:45 a.m. to a report of gunfire at The Griff on Adams Street.
When officers arrived, they said they heard approximately ten gunshots fired.
SWAT personnel and additional Metro officers responded to the complex, according to police.
Officers said 27-year-old Brandon Brassard, the suspected gunman, eventually left his apartment and surrendered to law enforcement around 8:30 a.m.
Brassard was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
His bond was set at $10,000.