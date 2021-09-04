Man charged after gunshots fired from balcony of Germantown apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after investigators said he randomly fired gunshots from the balcony of his Germantown apartment early Friday morning.

Metro police arrived around 3:45 a.m. to a report of gunfire at The Griff on Adams Street.

(Photo: WKRN)

When officers arrived, they said they heard approximately ten gunshots fired.

SWAT personnel and additional Metro officers responded to the complex, according to police.

Officers said 27-year-old Brandon Brassard, the suspected gunman, eventually left his apartment and surrendered to law enforcement around 8:30 a.m.

Brandon Brassard (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brassard was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

His bond was set at $10,000.