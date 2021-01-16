Man arrested in Gallatin for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riots

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another Tennessee resident has been arrested for his alleged role in the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Jack Jesse Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, was arrested Saturday in Gallatin by the FBI.

He was charged with the following:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so

Knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.

According to investigators, someone identified Griffith and shared posts from his Facebook account, where he used the name Juan Bibiano. They said one post included a photo of Griffith in what appeared to be the Crypt raising his closed fist into the air. Investigators said another post included a message where Griffith (Bibiano) said, “I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse.”

Investigators also said Bibiano was seen on Facebook wearing clear glasses, a red baseball hat, and a blue jacket which was unzipped and revealed two distinctive light colored necklaces. According to law enforcement the same distinctive necklace was seen on a Twitter account titled ‘Liberty Dragon’ being worn by the same person.

Documents showed that investigators used social media photographs of Juan Bibiano and compared them to the Tennessee DMV photograph of Jack Jesse Griffith to corroborate the identification.

This was the third known Tennessee resident to be arrested and charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Matthew Bledsoe was arrested Friday in the Memphis area, and Eric Munchel, a Nashville man who became known as “Zip Tie Guy,” was arrested last weekend.