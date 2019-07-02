Man arrested in Elizabethton after damaging American flag at Veterans Monument

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested Friday, June 28 after members of Elizabethton Police Department saw him throwing the retired flag box at the Veterans Monument on East Elk Ave.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers heard a loud sound coming from the road after responding to a call about a man going up and down the street hitting things.

A.B. Carr was seen by officers throwing the retired flag box after they had seen the American flag and POW flag moving on the pole.

The report says Carr seemed disoriented and pointed at the flags saying, “That flag is taking our freedoms away!”

Carr was making incoherent statements, and officers placed him in handcuffs for the rest of the investigation.

After walking further down the road, officers found a newspaper box turned on its side and dented.

The flags were tangled around the pole at the memorial with the ropes out of reach, and the flag drop box had a bent leg.

Carr briefly resisted and tried to run from the back of the patrol car, but he was quickly subdued.

Carr was taken to Carter County Detention Center.

He was charged with desecration of a venerated object, resisting arrest, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Carr is scheduled to appear in court July 22.