Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Wise Co. hotel

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly robbed a Quality Inn hotel in Big Stone Gap, Va. has been arrested in North Carolina.

Investigators from the Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office determined that Byron Newsom, 41, from Coeburn, Va., was a suspect in the case. An investigation into Newsom led them to Canton, North Carolina, according to a social media post from the Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The post also states that evidence linking Newsom to the crime has been recovered from the incident.

Authorities from North Carolina arrested Newsom on charges in Virginia, and he is awaiting extradition.

The post lists Newsom’s charges as robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and abduction.

The Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office thanked all agencies who assisted in the conclusion of the post.