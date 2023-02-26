KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been indicted on several charges Saturday after a Johnson City man was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Iran Lyons, 18. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville Police said Iran Lyons, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other additional charges after the death of 21-year-old Rahleik Garcia.

On Feb. 14, Knoxville Police responded to Badgett Drive near Goins Drive after a report of a shooting.

The officers found Garcia suffering from one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit initiated an extensive investigation which led to the Community Engagement Response Team officers taking Lyons into custody.