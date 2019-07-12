Arrest made after Carter Co. car chase that led to drive-in crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after being pursued by Elizabethton police and eventually fleeing on foot.

According to reports from the Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Keith McNabb was the driver of a truck involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon that led to a county cruiser crashing into the Stateline Drive-In.

PREVIOUS STORY: Carter Co. deputy crashes into drive-in theater heading to a pursuit, no injuries reported

Elizabethon police report officers saw a maroon and gold pickup truck going south on Highway 19E with the registration of a different vehicle.

Officers then tried to make a traffic stop by using their lights, but the truck continued driving south.

The report from Elizabethton police says after the siren was activated, the truck turned into the parking lot of Betsy Towne Shopping Center where it accelerated to a “recklessly high rate of speed.”

McNabb then drove the truck through the parking lot towards Stateline Road, driving through caution tape and into a yard.

At this point, Elizabethton police terminated their pursuit and warned Carter County deputies to be on the lookout for the truck once it had entered their jurisdiction.

Carter County deputies saw the truck shortly after on Hwy 19E and began their pursuit.

On the way to join the pursuit, one deputy was moving towards chase on the highway when a vehicle ahead of him braked and another moved next to him in the other lane. The deputy swerved out of the way and ended up crashing into the drive-in.













The truck continued to drive recklessly at a high speed towards Hampton, and deputies saw two white men in the truck.

While in Hampton on Swimming Pool Road, the truck passed a man and his child on the right side of the road, and the man had to grab his child and move out of the way as the truck passed.

About that time, the truck ran off the side of the road briefly, hitting rocks and making the front passenger-side tire go flat.

Shortly after, the passenger put both hands out the window and jumped out of the truck while McNabb was turning right.

The truck eventually hit a pole that was part of a chainlink fence by a church parking lot, but the truck continued for a little while.

McNabb then drove the truck into a yard on Rittertown Road and fled on foot. The tire was missing at this point, and he had been driving on the rim.

Deputies apprehended McNabb and placed him in custody.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found hypodermic needles, three empty holsters and .380 ammunition.

McNabb was taken to Carter County Detention Center and charged with driving with a revoked/suspended license, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, financial responsibility, improper display of registration and drug paraphernalia.

The name of the passenger is unknown, and McNabb did not reveal anything about him.