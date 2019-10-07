Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Capone’s employee with brass knuckles

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly struck an employee of a local bar and grill.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrived in downtown Johnson City near Capone’s around 4:00 a.m. and found two men being held down by multiple Capone’s employees.

The release says Robert Campbell, 44, of Hampton, had been trespassed from the bar earlier in the night and was waiting for staff at the dumpster area of the parking lot.

A struggle occurred when the workers did arrive, and Campell allegedly pulled out a pair of brass knuckles and struck one of the Capone’s employees.

Campbell was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Washington County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.

Campbell bonded out, and he is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.