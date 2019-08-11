Man and woman arrested after allegedly stealing AC unit from Johnson City store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were arrested and charged with theft over $2,500 on Saturday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jerry Greer, 44, of Jonesborough, and Toshie Bowman, 45, of Jonesborough, were arrested in relation to a theft that occurred Thursday night.

The release says officers reported to Baily’s Heating and Air Friday morning after being told a theft had occurred overnight.

Video surveillance reportedly showed an older white pickup truck leaving the store’s parking lot with an AC unit.

Later on Friday, officers found the truck parked at the intersection of E State of Franklin Rd. and Legion St.

Greer and Bowman were taken into police headquarters for questioning, after which they were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

They are being held on a $10,000 bond and are set to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.