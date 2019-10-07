Man accused of murdering woman with RV outside Kentucky expo center

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with murder after he purposely backed over a woman with an RV in the parking lot of an expo center in Paducah during a “domestic dispute,” authorities said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday outside of the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center on Park Avenue.

According to Paducah police, surveillance video from the convention center showed James Vanvactor, 49, arguing in the parking lot with Angella Hale, 48.

When Hale sat down behind an RV, officers said Vanvactor got into the RV, put it in reverse and backed over Hale with both the front and rear wheels.

Vanvactor then parked the RV and remained inside, but did not check on Hale or call for help, police said.

About two hours later, a man noticed Hale dead in the parking lot and called 911. When officers arrived, they said Vanvactor was still seated in the RV.

He was arrested and booked into the McCracken County jail on charges of murder, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.