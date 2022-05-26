WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A man facing murder charges after a Big Stone Gap Officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in November was determined to be competent to stand trial.

According to online documents that outline updates in the Michael Donivan White case, White underwent mental health examinations and was deemed competent during a video hearing on Wednesday in Judge Ronald K. Elkin’s courtroom.

White’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

According to the Wise Circuit Court Clerk, White still faces 13 charges, multiple of which are felonies, including aggravated murder and felony murder. He is accused of shooting Chandler while he responded to a welfare check at a vacant home on Orr Road Nov. 13.

It had been Chandler’s 29th birthday.