Man accused of following woman in Tree Streets community arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man accused of following a woman in the Tree Streets community of Johnson City was arrested by Johnson City police.

A security camera photo was shared by the Tree Streets of Johnson City Facebook page yesterday.

🚨UPDATE: Suspect Jacob Valentine was arrested.🚨 Thank you for being such an amazing community. Tree Street neighbors…Posted by The Tree Streets of Johnson City on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

According to the post, the driver of the pickup truck in the photo followed a woman near West Pine Street and West Maple Street.

The Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 this morning that they arrested a suspect named Jacob Valentine and took him to the Washington County Detention Center.

He has been charged with stalking, simple assault, harassment and indecent exposure.

Officials tell us Valentine has posted bond and is set to be arraigned in court at 1:30 this afternoon.