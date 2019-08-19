Man accused of fatally shooting wife at Kingsport dentist office due in court today

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of fatally shooting his wife at a Kingsport dentist office earlier this year is due in court today.

The shooting took place back in February at Doctor David Guy Dentistry off Colonial Heights Road. His wife, Kelly Weaver, was an employee at the practice.

Harry Weaver is expected to be arraigned today on additional charges, including attempted second-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon.