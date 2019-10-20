Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raises $50,000 Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens came together in Kingsport Sunday, all with the same goal – to find a cure for breast cancer.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk united the community at the Kingsport Farmers Market, all supporting the American Cancer Society’s effort to save lives from breast cancer.

Survivors, care givers and more walked to help find a cure.

“The event overall, it’s just important to let the community to know that, hey, it might be October is breast cancer awareness month, but we are fighting cancer of all types all year round, but this is a day specifically focusing on breast cancer survivors,” Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Jessica Poff said.

So far, the event has raised almost $50,000 towards their $100,000 goal.