Major General Tommy Baker retires from Tennessee National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A longtime Major General in the Tennessee National Guard has retired after more than four decades of service.

Major General Tommy Baker retired from the Tennessee National Guard on Sunday, October 17th.

Baker served as Tennessee’s Adjutant General since 2018 where he was responsible for training and oversight of over 12,000 soldiers and airmen in the Tennessee National Guard.

A release from the Tenn. National Guard says that Baker began his career in 1980 when he enlisted as a cavalry scout with Troop B, 230th Cavalry. In 1984, Baker entered the Military Academy and was commissioned as an armor officer just one year later.

During Baker’s military career, Baker commanded an armor company and a cavalry unit in addition to serving in maintenance and logistics command positions as well as staff assignments within the Tenn. National Guard.

Baker also served as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army from 2014 to 2018.

Baker earned many recognitions throughout his career such as the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Combat Action Badge according to the release.

Tennessee’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said, “His spirit and passion serving those around him is contagious; we thank him for his commitment to the Guard and wish him luck in his new position.”

A ceremony was held by the Tenn. National Guard for Baker’s retirement at the Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville on Oct. 17.