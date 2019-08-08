Mac & Cheese available at Chick-fil-A starting Monday

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed Chick-fil-A stores nationwide will begin selling Mac & Cheese starting Monday.

That news was confirmed with a manager of the West Market St. store in Johnson City.

In July, Chick-fil-A posted on their website that select cities would have the option of family style meals that included the side option of Mac & Cheese.

In that post the Mac & Cheese was described as, “A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss