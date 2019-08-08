Mac & Cheese available at Chick-fil-A starting Monday

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed Chick-fil-A stores nationwide will begin selling Mac & Cheese starting Monday.

That news was confirmed with a manager of the West Market St. store in Johnson City.

In July, Chick-fil-A posted on their website that select cities would have the option of family style meals that included the side option of Mac & Cheese.

In that post the Mac & Cheese was described as, “A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano.”