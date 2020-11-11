Educator of the Week: Lynette Hill, Eastview Elementary

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lynette Hill has been around education her entire life – her mother was a reading specialist for 41 years. She says says she knew teaching is exactly what she wanted to do when she grew up.

Hill is in her 16th year teaching at Eastview Elementary in Greeneville. In that time, she’s spent six years teaching Pre-K students and the last 10 years teaching Kindergarten.

Hill says she loves teaching the younger students and takes pride in knowing she is setting them on a path for learning for their rest of their lives.

She admits she’s never taught with a plexiglass barrier or to students with masks, but the eagerness to learn is always there.



“I think Kindergarten is probably one of those years that I like to think maybe has the most growth of any. Sometimes they come in and they don’t even know their letters, and they’re reading and writing when they leave, at least on some level before they leave. So watching them learn the magic and mystery of letters and unlock that I think is just magical, ” said Hill.

Congratulations to Lynette Hill, this week’s Educator of the Week.

If there’s an educator in your life that you would like recognized, click here.