Luc Vance family accepting prayers, hire private investigator

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ask any family member of Luc Vance, and they can tell you exactly how long it’s been since they last saw him.

Friday marked day 46 since Luc disappeared from his Unicoi County home.

“It’s too long to not know anything,” Luc’s stepson Ben Williams said.

Flyers with Luc’s picture still cling to almost every building in downtown Erwin, and his face shines from billboards around the region.

His family isn’t giving up hope.

Previous Story: Family of missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance says it’s as if he vanished

Luc’s aunt, Teresa Thomas, said the family have hired a private investigator to look into the case, and have gotten national support in their search for Luc.

“We have had outreach from Iowa, Texas, everywhere, it’s amazing,” Thomas said. “It’s amazing that people . . . just want to help.”

In the meantime, the family have installed a “prayer box” outside of Maple Grove restaurant in Unicoi.

Read more: Sheriff: Letter suggests missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance planned to harm himself

The prayer box, made by William’s grandmother in North Carolina, stands outside the restaurant Luc owns in Unicoi County, Maple Grove Restaurant.

Williams said his grandmother, who lives in North Carolina, made the box and delivered it to the restaurant this week.

The box is decked with Bible verses and prayers, and Williams said community members may write and submit their own prayers, words of encouragement or even tips on where to find Luc.

Previously reported: Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Nothing found in drained quarry, search for Luc Vance continues

The box is decked with Bible verses, prayers and other words of comfort.

“I think mostly it’s for his daughter Addison to read and try to get clarity and hope from the situation, just try to find things to look forward to,” Williams said.

Well-wishers may take a card from the box, write a note, and slip it into the box for family members to read.

Read more: Prayer vigil held for missing Unicoi Co. man

It’s been 46 days since Luc Vance disappeared.

While the box is stocked with cards and pens, Williams said well-wishers may bring their own notes from home.

“I just think it’s a great thing, a lot of people should use it, I think reading the notes for it would create a lot of prosperity for people in these times,” Williams said.

The box stands just outside the door of Maple Grove Restaurant, 1207 Gouge Road, Unicoi.