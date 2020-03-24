Lowe’s donates cleaning supplies to Johnson City Fire Department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Even with social distancing, the Tri-Cities continues to band together to fight the COVID-19 crisis that has left many home-bound.

Employees at Lowe’s in Johnson City who can’t work from home decided to take action by donating $2,000 worth of cleaning supplies to the Johnson City Fire Department.

Assistant store manager, Tanner Sanford, presents cleaning supplies to Johnson City Fire Department Chief Jim Stables.

News Channel 11 spoke to the store manager, Jason Bullis, who said the company continues to deliver emergency cleaning supplies to stores nationwide to ensure customers have access to essential items to keep surroundings sanitized.

“During this time of craziness, we were looking to help the community any way that we could,” Bullis said. “We knew that the fire department would be exposed to a lot of elements out there, so we’re trying to support them and keep everything clean and sanitized.”

Fire Chief Jim Stables of the Johnson City Fire Department said that during this time of uncertainty, the fire department’s taking extra precautions and speeding through cleaning supplies.

“Lowe’s has really stepped up,” Stables said. “In this unprecedented time where we have to maintain a higher level of decontamination and disinfection of our stations, we’re going through products at an incredible pace.

“This helps in making sure that the public is safe and the responders are safe on a routine basis by having additional supplies we can utilize to maintain that, so I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough. It’s truly a blessing.”

This donation stems from the $25 million the company recently committed to support the emerging needs of associates and their communities.

Our associates have been working around the clock to ensure customers, first responders and government officials have access to essential products.



Learn more about the actions we’re taking in response to COVID-19 in the thread below + here: https://t.co/Icum6d9cT7 — Lowe's (@Lowes) March 20, 2020

In addition to the outpouring of funds from the company to accommodate employees and communities, the home improvement store recently updated store hours to ensure extra time for replenishment and meeting higher cleanliness standards.

Lowe’s reduced store hours to close at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Lowe’s website.

