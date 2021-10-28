Lower premiums and more options for Virginians shopping for health insurance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians looking for health insurance will find more affordable plans and more options this year through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Marketplace Open Enrollment on HealthCare.gov begins Nov. 1.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, new and returning customers can tap into additional tax credits to reduce their out-of-pocket costs and monthly premiums.

Virginians will find more health care options this time around. Three new insurers are participating, bringing the total to 12.

Darryl Means, Regional Administrator for (CMS) Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the average individual or family will see a substantial reduction in premiums covering everything from preventative care to emergency visits and prescription drugs.

“Four out of five people can find a plan for ten dollars or less. Even if they have a higher income, they can find plans that will save them $243 dollars a month,” Means said.

Open enrollment has been extended by a month to Jan. 15.

“Well we recognize that people may be going through a lot of things and trying to figure this out. We wanted to give them that ability and that time to take their time and pick a plan that is correct for them and their families,” Means said.

As of mid-September, a record 12.2 million Americans were enrolled in the American Healthcare Act policies. You can start previewing plans online now. You can also call 1-800-318-2596 for help.