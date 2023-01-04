(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-cities are at maximum capacity, but adoption rates continue to decrease. And it’s taking a huge toll.

“Once you’re at that capacity, that leaves us with no where to go,” said Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter director, Shannon Posada. “If we don’t have space, we don’t have space.”

At capacity, the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is only taking in emergency cases. They’ve started looking at transporting animals to other rescues nationally with no luck.

Posada believes this is a national issue.

“We’ve reached out to several rescues,” said Posada. “Our rescues are full. We’ve reached out not only in Tennessee, but we’ve reached out through different states and they’re full as well. It’s just a huge problem across the United States.”

She thinks these lower adoption rates are caused by the economy.

“I think the influx of the cold spell we just had with the gas prices, the heating prices, electric bills, the food price increase,” said Posada. “I think is all playing a part in our adoptions.”

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is hitting its capacities and seeing lower adoption rates too, but more so in dog adoptions.

“Of course dogs coming in has not slowed down at all,” said Outreach Operations Manager for the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Karen Fox. “Between owner surrenders and strays coming in and this last month or so, we have really seen a huge intake of stray animals, so while not every kennel is full. We are close to capacity.”

Fox says they have around double the amount of dogs right now than their facilities can comfortably hold.

The animal shelter offers a community food bank so that Sullivan County residents have one less strain to keep their pets.

“We actually have food, so we offer it to people,” said Fox. “We’ve advertised, if anybody’s needing cat food, dog food, we want to be able to help those guys in our community to be able to keep their animals.”

Shelters say offering to foster an animal for even just a few days can help them out a lot. You can apply to foster by contacting that shelter.

They are also taking donations, monetary or food items. The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is in need of dog and cat food. You can contact the shelter directly to find out how to make those donations.