Looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve? Here are a few local options

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you still haven’t made any plans for New Year’s Eve, here are a few options close to home to check out.

Kingsport

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will host their “New Year’s Eve Bash” at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center starting at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The event will include a cash bar and a midnight breakfast buffet. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite decade’s attire. Tickets start at $75. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Gypsy Cider Circus Company will be having a new year’s eve party that will include live music and more.

Bristol

In Bristol, Tennessee the Cascade Draft House located on State Street will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party that will include three different bands. There is no charge for admission to the event and it is open to all ages.

Greenville

In downtown Greenville, the ‘Midnight on Main‘ event will be held starting at 8 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, fireworks, and a ball drop that will have people’s new year’s resolutions placed inside.