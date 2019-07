BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in 6 years, the Look Rock Campground and Picnic area in the Great Smoky Mountains will reopen to the public today.

The park closed the campground after water utility systems failed back in 2013.

The picnic area will reopen with limited services this week. Visitors will have access to the newly installed handicap-accessible bathroom.

This is just one phase of the project. More work is expected to begin in the spring of next year.