Longtime sheriff of Washington Co. Virginia retires

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – He served the people of Washington County, Virginia for two decades, and Tuesday, they said thank you to Sheriff Fred Newman.

Washington Co. Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman at his retirement party in Abingdon, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/29f1lebfG8 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 3, 2019

At his retirement celebration Tuesday, Newman told News Channel 11 that he is proud of what he has accomplished in his career, but he was quick to say that he couldn’t have done it on his own.

“I’ve had a very good, and I feel, successful career, I attribute that to the men and women who have worked for our agency,” Sheriff Newman said. “I’ve often said I’m only as good as the people I surround myself with and I feel I surrounded myself with good, quality people”

At the retirement party, members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal Service, and Bristol Sheriff’s Office joined to thank Newman for his years on the force.

Several gifts were presented to Newman, including a wooden American flag with the thin blue line on it, an engraved handgun, and a wooden memory box in which he can place his many mementos gathered throughout his career.

The box has the Bible verse John 15:13 engraved on its lid, reading: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

He was also presented with a plaque from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Newman has been in office for 20 years, Washington County, Virginia’s longest-serving sheriff.

Blake Andis will replace Sheriff Newman on January 1. Voters elected Andis to the post in November.