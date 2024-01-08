JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band ZZ Top will perform at the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Martin Center on April 1.

The concert at the Martin Center is one of the many stops on ZZ Top’s Elevation tour that kicks off in early March.

Founded in Houston, Texas in 1969, ZZ Top is known for hits “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Got Me Under Pressure.” The band offers a catalog of blues-based rock that has kept them on the road to a diehard fanbase for seven decades.

Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.