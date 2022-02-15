BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A troupe of acrobats that has performed across the globe will bring high-energy spectacles to Northeast State Community College on Tuesday.

The Zuzu Acrobats performed at Northeast State at noon and will take the stage again at 7 p.m. The acrobats have performed in more than 25 countries including Australia, China, Germany, France and Spain.

Since 1999, the group from Kenya has brought performances to the U.S. that blend dance moves set to African music with circus acrobatics. In 2020, the troupe performed at Northeast State for the first time. They return in 2022 as part of the college’s Black History Month commemoration.

“We like to bring in a variety of cultural activities, and Zuzu Acrobats is actually one of the most interactive groups that we bring to campus,” said Nona Shepherd, NESCC’s international education program chair. “And they are a crowd favorite for that reason, so we love to host them when we can.”

The performance is free to attend and will be held in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on campus.