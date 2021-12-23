Zoo Knoxville introduces 2 newborn lion cubs just in time for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Zoo Knoxville has another reason to celebrate this holiday season following the birth of two endangered African lion cubs on Dec. 21 — marking the first lion cubs born at the zoo since 2006.

A release from the zoo states one male and one female opened their eyes to the world for the first time following an emergency C-section.

Mother Amara was expected to give birth in mid to late December but began showing signs of labor without delivery progression. Her care team sprung into action after an ultrasound revealed a cub was lodged in the birth canal in a breech position.

While four cubs were delivered, only two survived, the release states. The quick intervention saved the cub duo, who are described as healthy and vocal.

Zoo staff will bottle-feed the cubs due to Amara’s surgery and inexperience as a mother, according to the release. The newborn cubs are Amara’s and Upepo’s first offspring.

Zoo Knoxville is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, who continue to collaborate with the African Lion SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) Program to ensure a future for the species.

According to the zoo’s website, African lions are labeled as a vulnerable, declining population. Zoo Knoxville is currently the home of three adult lions — Upeppo, Zarina and Amara.