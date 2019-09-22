‘Zannis Cup’ honors the life of ETSU Hall of Fame member Pete Zannis

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the Johnson City Country Club honored the life of a former tennis pro and coach.

Dozens of players participated in the first-ever “Zannis Cup” tennis tournament honoring the late Pete Zannis.

Zannis is a member of the ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame, won both dingles and doubles championships and helped lead the Science Hill Hilltoppers to several state championships as a coach.

He also served as a tennis pro at the club for nearly four decades.

Tournament organizers say they just want to follow his lead by giving back to the community he loved.

The country club renamed Court 3 to “Court Z” in Zannis’ memory.