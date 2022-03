BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As spring moves into the region, the YWCA is hosting a craft fair for the public to enjoy.

According to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, the fair will benefit the youth organization through craft sales and provide funds for critical after-school programs run by the Boys & Girls Club.

The fair will be hosted in the YWCA location at 106 State St. in Bristol, TN, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.