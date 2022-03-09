BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Be the belle of the ball without breaking the budget. The YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is hosting its annual Prom Dress Sale March 10-12 at 106 State St. in Bristol.

Throughout the month of February, the YWCA and local YMCAs across the region collected new and gently used formal dresses, shoes, accessories, and bags to provide formal wear at an affordable price.

Organizers understand the cost for prom can weigh heavily on some families, so dresses are offered at $25 each. Scholarships are available for those who may need a bigger discount.

“It’s just so heartwarming,” said Tammy Alls, the director of Mission Advancement. “They come in and they’re really surprised and shocked at all the different selections and styles and some girls have never tried on a formal dress.”

Those attending are asked to wear lightweight clothing to try the dresses on over because there will not be fitting rooms available.

Money from the sale goes to support other programs offered by the YWCA.

“We do have a sliding scale for Children’s Center,” said Alls. “We have our Tech Girls after school program and we have our ‘Moms R Us’ teen pregnancy program. So it’s programs like that that will benefit from these proceeds.”

They accept dress donations all year round and will accept dresses, especially size 18-22, throughout the sale, but ask they are not dropped off during sale hours.

For more information on sale times, click here.