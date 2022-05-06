SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) is hosting a clinic to promote women’s health on Wednesday, with free services and testing on-site.

According to a press release from the organization, the YWCA MOMS R US has partnered with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to offer care from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

Women ages 15 to 64 can attend regardless of insurance coverage, and will receive free care.

Several services will be offered:

  • Pregnancy Testing and Counseling
  • STI Testing
  • Birth Control Options
  • Mammogram Referrals for TN and Scott County, VA Residents
  • Blood Pressure Checks
  • Women’s Health Exams
  • PAP Testing
  • Reproductive Counseling
  • Other Referral Services

For individual services, walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in a full health exam with a Nurse Practitioner must schedule an appointment by sending an email to alittle@sullivanhealth.org or calling 423-279-2761.