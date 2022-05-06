SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) is hosting a clinic to promote women’s health on Wednesday, with free services and testing on-site.

According to a press release from the organization, the YWCA MOMS R US has partnered with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to offer care from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

Women ages 15 to 64 can attend regardless of insurance coverage, and will receive free care.

Several services will be offered:

Pregnancy Testing and Counseling

STI Testing

Birth Control Options

Mammogram Referrals for TN and Scott County, VA Residents

Blood Pressure Checks

Women’s Health Exams

PAP Testing

Reproductive Counseling

Other Referral Services

For individual services, walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in a full health exam with a Nurse Practitioner must schedule an appointment by sending an email to alittle@sullivanhealth.org or calling 423-279-2761.