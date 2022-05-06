SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) is hosting a clinic to promote women’s health on Wednesday, with free services and testing on-site.
According to a press release from the organization, the YWCA MOMS R US has partnered with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to offer care from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 11, 2022.
Women ages 15 to 64 can attend regardless of insurance coverage, and will receive free care.
Several services will be offered:
- Pregnancy Testing and Counseling
- STI Testing
- Birth Control Options
- Mammogram Referrals for TN and Scott County, VA Residents
- Blood Pressure Checks
- Women’s Health Exams
- PAP Testing
- Reproductive Counseling
- Other Referral Services
For individual services, walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in a full health exam with a Nurse Practitioner must schedule an appointment by sending an email to alittle@sullivanhealth.org or calling 423-279-2761.