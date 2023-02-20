BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Prom season is right around the corner, and shopping for the big event can get expensive.

Luckily, one organization is helping lower the cost of attending high school’s biggest night. The YWCA, located right on the Tennessee/Virginia line is hosting its annual prom dress sale.

Donations are being accepted at the YWCA through Feb. 28.

The sale is happening on March 9 and 10 from 2-7 p.m.

The sale continues on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Dresses are $25.

Heather Cook-Smith with the YWCA sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.