‘Yurts’ at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards now open to the public, property continues expansion into 2022

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Ground was broken at Nicewonder Farm and Vineyards in 2019 with ‘Taste’, the popular wood-fired restaurant, setting the stage for the potential of the over 70-acre property.

The restaurant itself has allowed people to immerse themselves in creative Appalachian cuisine and even offers handcrafted wines from the Nicewonder winery, but now the property is expanding even further.

General Manager, Mara Bouvier, said on Friday, October 1, booking for their brand new ‘yurts’ opened to the public. The nine yurts now located behind ‘Taste’ are a new twist on ‘glamping’ and bring a unique stay to the Tri-Cities area that wasn’t previously an option.

“It’s really rustic elegance. It’s a whole next level from roughing it or glamping. It’s a world-class experience but you still get a lot of that natural feel and vibe to it,” said Discover Bristol marketing director Christopher Perrin.

Officials with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and Discover Bristol said they are always thrilled to see new businesses start-up or expand in the twin cities. However, they’re particularly excited about what this new venture in hospitality and tourism could mean for the region.

“This certainly will put Bristol on the map for other visitors and potential visitors that are looking for a unique experience,” said Perrin. “Having another property that’s not only thriving, but they’re expanding, they’re building, they’re developing out what their offerings are, it just certainly opens up our area to a new audience and people that are looking for the very specific experience we now have something that appeals to them.”

The yurts have been open to members of The Virginian golf club since February, but after making further adjustments on the property the opportunity is now open to everyone interested in booking.

“I don’t think there’s anything like us. We’re not urban, we’re not a box, we’re out in the woods and it’s a very comfortable kind of pastoral experience,” said Bouvier.

While the yurts are the first step of expanding the property, it’s far from the last. According to Bouvier, construction is currently ongoing on a brand new inn that will feature 28 additional rooms on the farm property. The Inn is currently set to open in mid-December followed by the addition of a spa, set to open in mid-to-late summer of 2022.

While the winery on the grounds is currently producing, plans are in the works to soon open that portion to the public as well. A date has not yet been set.

The plan is to make the property a complete spa and resort destination offering a number of packages that benefit surrounding businesses as well such as the adjacent golf course at The Virginian.

“I think we’re going to be very unique compared to what other people are seeing in this area. I think we’re going to offer a multi-faceted experience where people can come as a couple or a family and everybody can get something out of it,” said Bouvier.

Total completion for the property is set for fall of 2022. For more information on the property or to book a stay, click here.