JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new restaurant is now open near the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

The restaurant is located near the Earth Fare on West State of Franklin Road.

Yum is now open for business so come join us today. Our free giveaway was suppose to be on yesterday however in the… Posted by Yum Sushi Burrito & Poke – ETSU on Monday, November 18, 2019

Their website lists other locations in Arden and Asheville, North Carolina.

You can find the restaurant’s menu by clicking HERE.

PREVIOUS STORY: Yum Sushi Burrito & Poke coming to Johnson City